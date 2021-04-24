Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $453.71

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

MSCI traded up $14.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.50. 434,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.62. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $488.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

