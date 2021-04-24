PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.