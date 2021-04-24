Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Price Target at $54.13

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,835,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. 783,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,270. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

