Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 180,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

