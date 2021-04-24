DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $1.36 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

