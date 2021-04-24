Everex (EVX) Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everex has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00643739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.25 or 0.07700126 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.