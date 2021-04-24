Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 8,415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

