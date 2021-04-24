KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 4.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.