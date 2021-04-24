Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,362 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

