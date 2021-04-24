Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.