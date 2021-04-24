MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.95. 129,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $76.23.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MYR Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

