Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65.92 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $644.02 million and approximately $65.92 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00264846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01013827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,511.17 or 0.99757915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00603604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

