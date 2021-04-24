Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.05. 53,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,939. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

