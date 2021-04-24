Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $209.50 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

