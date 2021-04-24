THORChain Price Tops $11.68 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $117.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00201806 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,097,776 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

