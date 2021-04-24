Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,611. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

