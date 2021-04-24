Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.12. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

