Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 47,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.