Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,992,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.