Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $672.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.