Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $208.48

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $5.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.54. 2,975,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average is $207.11. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.