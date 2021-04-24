Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.65 Million

Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $315.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.20 million and the highest is $318.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 27.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $702,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

