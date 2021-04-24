Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.0% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

