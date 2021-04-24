DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.40. 825,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,737. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

