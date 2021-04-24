Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.69). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at $29,427,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.43. 179,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.