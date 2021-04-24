Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($1.13). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.43. 179,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,719. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

