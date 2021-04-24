Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $8.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $29.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $33.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.20 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. 4,343,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

