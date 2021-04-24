Aryacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $162,544.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $8.19 million and $162,544.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009458 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

