Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.20. 16,386,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

