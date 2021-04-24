Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $209.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

