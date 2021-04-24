SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

