Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,366 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 124.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 25.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $151.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

