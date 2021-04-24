Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

