Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

