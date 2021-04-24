Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 103,583 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103,583 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

