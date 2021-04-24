Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

