Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TWODF stock remained flat at $$2.58 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

