Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. 1,382,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,843. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

