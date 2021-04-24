Ocean Protocol Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $450.01 million and $67.43 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

