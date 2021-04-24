Agrello Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.20 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

DLT is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

