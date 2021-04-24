Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 4.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

