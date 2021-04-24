Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

