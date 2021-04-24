Incent Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $414,089.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00267050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01017114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.05 or 1.00202827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.00599034 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

