Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.00 Million

Analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to report $689.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.39 million and the highest is $691.60 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $780.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

IHRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. 619,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,775. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

