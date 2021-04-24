Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Price Target at GBX 277.75

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Steve Golsby acquired 8,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have bought a total of 13,329 shares of company stock worth $3,013,187 over the last 90 days.

TSCO traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 222.55 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 18,043,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,478,863. The company has a market capitalization of £17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

