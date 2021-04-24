Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average of $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.