Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

