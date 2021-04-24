Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

