Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Price Target at €103.82

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.18 ($122.57).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

KBX stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €104.40 ($122.82). The company had a trading volume of 160,641 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.12 and a 200 day moving average of €106.87. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

