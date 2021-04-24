Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 2,087 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

